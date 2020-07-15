Fire danger moves to moderate on Flathead area public lands

KALISPELL — Flathead area fire managers moved the fire danger rating to moderate on Tuesday as fuels continue to dry out this week into next.

The danger rating is elevated for the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, the DNRC Swan Unit, Stillwater Unit, and Kalispell Unit, and other local state lands. As a whole, Flathead County is at a moderate fire danger.

Moderate fire danger means that all fine dead fuels like dried grasses ignite readily, and fires start easily. Campfires are likely to escape, and no debris burning is permitted this time because the area has entered fire season and fires spread rapidly.

Moderate intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Under moderate fire danger, fires may take more time or resources to suppress. Residents and visitors alike need to be especially vigilant this fire season and firefighters appreciate the public taking extra care with prevention.

Check trailer chains so that they are not dragging and throwing sparks into roadside grasses. Become familiar with the campfire regulations wherever you are camping this summer. Never leave a campfire unattended and always extinguish it before leaving.

For information on how to prepare for wildfire season, contact the Community Preparedness Specialist for the Kalispell Unit of the DNRC at 406-751-2270.

Fire danger in Missoula County is currently high.