Fire destroys home near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A home in West Valley northwest of Kalispell was completely destroyed after a fire that officials are saying was extremely difficult to put out.

Fire officials say the fire started at 6:45 p.m. on Bird's Eye Trail Saturday and crews remained on the scene until midnight.

The West Valley Fire Department requested mutual aid -- including from the South Kalispell Fire Department.

The blaze was quite difficult to get under control due to access to the fire, according to South Kalispell FD.

The structure was a complete loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One West Valley firefighter was struck on the helmet and transported to the hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.