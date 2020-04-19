Fire on FVCC campus early Sunday morning

In a press release sent Sunday morning, a fire had started in Founder's Hall on Flathead Valley's Community College campus.

No one was injured in the early Sunday morning fire.

The building’s fire and sprinkler systems functioned properly, and the Kalispell Fire Department was able to completely extinguish the fire. Water damage has occurred in one wing of the building.

Although most residents of Founders Hall moved out of the building in late March as a result of COVID-19 precautionary measures, some students remained.

Only a few residents are affected by the fire, and all of them have been relocated to other rooms within the building. Emergency funds are available to help affected students replace some items that suffered water damage.

“Although we are concerned about the fire, we are thankful that no one got hurt,” FVCC President Jane Karas said. “We are thankful to the fire fighters for their quick response and to our staff who are taking care of the students impacted by this incident.”

