Fire reignites at damaged Columbia Falls apartment complex

COLUMBIA FALLS — Firefighters were called back to the scene of a weekend fire in the Flathead on Wednesday.

Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks tells MTN News that shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday a fire was reignited on Fourth Avenue West.

The fire broke out at the scene of a weekend apartment complex.

Chief Weeks says it took firefighters around 90 minutes to completely knock down the fire and the scene was completely cleared at around 2:30 a.m.

At this point, Chief Weeks told MTN News that the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire and Chief Weeks says all the salvageable personal belongings of the tenants were already removed.

He's asking anyone that has information on how the fire got started to please contact the Columbia Falls police department at (406) 892-3234.

People are being asked to stay clear of the area.