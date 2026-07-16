KALISPELL — With thousands of people visiting the Flathead this weekend for Under the Big Sky Music Festival and the Event at Rebecca Farm, fire experts are reminding the public to be fire safe.

West Valley Fire and Rescue Operations Chief Sean Suho said residents and visitors need to be on high wildfire alert and always be aware of their surroundings.

“Usually human-caused: tire chains, cigarettes, illegal burns, people just burning slash piles that get away from them or they’re burning on their property and the wind picks up and it gets away from them, this time of year fireworks, you know fireworks will set them off, the embers that fall down,” said Suho.

(WATCH: Fire safety reminders ahead of busy weekend in Flathead County)

Fire safety reminders ahead of busy weekend in Flathead County

Suho said those recreating in the great outdoors should avoid parking in tall grass.

“If you’re going out anywhere in the woods to hike or camp and you’re parking in tall grass, don’t leave your vehicle running, but try to avoid it at all costs, just even with the vehicle off the muffler is hot enough it could ignite the grass which could start a wildfire car fire combination,” added Suho.

Suho said drivers need to make sure chains are not dragging on the roadways.

“A good way for that is to kind of twist them, and then you cross them so they’re not dragging on the ground because we’ve had a few fires started by sparks on that.”

Suho said a fast response time is crucial when a wildfire sparks; if you see something, say something.