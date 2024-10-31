First Annual Depot Park Pumpkin Stroll adds a new fun Halloween activity

KALISPELL — Halloween is the night to get all the spooky activities, and in Depot Park in Kalispell, it’s the last chance to see some awesome pumpkins.

Kalispell Parks and Recreation put on its first-ever Pumpkin Stroll this year.

Parks and Recreation moved into the building in Depot Park in May and was looking for a way to bring people to the park to enjoy the community resource, and decided to do a pumpkin stroll.

Community members submitted almost 25 pumpkins that are displayed in the window with lots of fun lights and decorations.

People are also being asked to submit a vote for their favorite pumpkin and the winner will get a prize that has been donated by local businesses.

"We have had people coming out and strolling around the building, keeping in the windows, checking out these pumpkins for the past week. It's been a little bit creepy as we've gotten to the end of the stroll, some of our pumpkins haven't survived but we were able to take really great pictures and post them in the windows for people to see,” said City of Kalispell Recreation Superintendent Stephanie Brown.

The winner of the Pumpkin Stroll will be announced on Nov. 1.

Kalispell Parks and Recreation is already planning for next year's Pumpkin Stroll.

