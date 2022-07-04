First summer Bigfork Rodeo set to get underway this week

BIGFORK - The rodeo is returning to Bigfork this week.

"Super excited to be out here and just bring rodeo back to the Flathead," said Bigfork Rodeo General Manager Rob Brisendine. "This is our fourth year out here in Bigfork, Montana. This’ll be the first rodeo of the year."

It's something Flathead residents — including Brisendine — are already buzzing about, and they certainly won’t be disappointed with even more talent expected this year thanks to the additional $50,000 in prize money.

"Some of the best cowboys in the world will be here, the best stock. It’s just really raw rodeo here in Montana you know, it’s what rodeo should be. And we love bringing this event here, the community has embraced it incredibly and we’re just so blessed to be able to continue to provide this venue, provide this event, to this area," said Brisendine.

After selling out his first three years Brisedine is expecting to do so once again.

"We’ll have 4,200 people here a night. Our VIPs are all sold out here, but I mean I like sitting in the cheap seats, you know give me the cheap seats, a cold beer, and some barrel racers, and I’m ready to go," said Brisendine with a grin on his face.

With cowboys from all corners from Canada to Florida, anyone who attends will no doubt be in for a great show.

"What’s great about this event is it’s a full-service event. We have food vendors, full bar, kid's activities. It’ll be the best of rodeo in this country and you’re gonna see patriotism like you haven’t seen anywhere else in the world," said Brisendine.