Flathead Avalanche Center begins daily forecasts

KALISPELL — The Flathead Avalanche Center is now providing avalanche forecasts seven days a week.

Snowpack conditions and danger ratings cover the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park.

Forecasts include general advice for three elevation sections plus detailed avalanche information.

The updates are an invaluable resource that saves lives throughout the winter and spring recreation seasons.

Those venturing out in the backcountry are encouraged to submit their own observations.

Visit https://www.flatheadavalanche.org/ for more information.