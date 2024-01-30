Flathead Avalanche Center extends backcountry avalanche warning

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has extended a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.

The avalanche danger for the warning area is high on Tuesday for the Whitefish, Swan, Flathead Ranges, the Lake McDonald region in Glacier National Park, and the mountains near Marias Pass.

The backcountry avalanche warning, which was originally issued on Monday, has been extended until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center notes "Large and Very Large avalanches will occur naturally or be easily triggered by a person or machine."

Very dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Visit https://flatheadavalanche.org/ for more detailed information.