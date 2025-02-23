Flathead Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning in the Whitefish, Swan, Flathead Mountain Ranges and Glacier National Park.

The center warns that a warm potent storm is creating very dangerous avalanche conditions with large natural avalanches that run long distances expected.

The high avalanche danger will rise throughout the day Sunday and overnight into Monday as temperatures continue to warm, winds strengthen, and precipitation intensifies.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb 25.

