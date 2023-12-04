Flathead Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche watch

KALISPELL — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has issued a backcountry avalanche watch for Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.

The avalanche danger may rise to "High" by Tuesday morning as a warm and wet storm sweeps across the forecast region.

The Center notes that "if the storm develops as forecasted, rain on snow will increase the likelihood and size of triggered and natural avalanches."

The backcountry avalanche watch is in effect on and below steep slopes above 5,000 feet in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park.

The watch is in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center notes very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop and travel in avalanche terrain will become increasingly dangerous.

Avalanches may run long distances and into areas with barren ground.

View the latest information from the Flathead Avalanche Center can be found at Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/.