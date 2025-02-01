Flathead Avalanche Center issues special avalanche bulletin for northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a Special Avalanche Bulletin due to hazardous conditions affecting the Swan, Whitefish, and Flathead Ranges, as well as Glacier National Park. The advisory is in effect from February 1st at 6:00 a.m. until February 3 at 6:00 a.m.

The center warns that new and wind-drifted snow has created dangerous avalanche conditions on a weak snowpack, significantly increasing the risk for backcountry travelers.

The bulletin indicates that individuals venturing into these areas could trigger slab avalanches that are large enough to bury, injure, or kill a person. Natural avalanches are also possible given the current weather patterns.

In light of these threats, the Flathead Avalanche Center is urging all backcountry users to exercise extreme caution. “Dangerous avalanche conditions have developed,” the advisory states, emphasizing the importance of awareness and preparedness among outdoor enthusiasts.

Travelers are encouraged to consult the Flathead Avalanche Center's website at flatheadavalanche.org or avalanche.org for more detailed information on avalanche risks and educational resources.