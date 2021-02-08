Flathead Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning

MISSOULA — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has continued a backcountry avalanche warning for sections of Flathead County and Lake County.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the Swan, Whitefish, and Flathead mountain ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, recent and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances.

People are asked to avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain.

