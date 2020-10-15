DEVELOPING: Flathead Board of Health discussing new COVID-19 restrictions

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Board of Health is discussing a proposal for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Proposed tighter restrictions on bars and restaurants were removed from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

Nearly 50 people lined up to speak at the meeting and 200 comments were submitted.

Restrictions would go into place if the number of new cases is at an average of 50 per day per 100,000 residents for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, equaling out to 375 new COVID-19 cases per week in Flathead County.

The new restrictions would be in place for one month from the initiation of the order.

On the health board agenda, county health officials said more people have died from COVID-19 in Flathead County over the past seven months than the last four years of influenza-related deaths in the county combined.

County health officials said at least 14 bars and restaurants have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks since the beginning of September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

