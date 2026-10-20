Flathead Co. Commissioners table vote on private luxury resort in Lakeside for a second time

KALISPELL — Flathead County Commissioners have tabled a vote on phase one of a final plat agreement for a major Lakeside resort for a second time after a recommendation from the county planning office.

The County Planning Office recommended that county commissioners table the vote Tuesday morning until a deadline of November 10.

The planning office told commissioners they need more time to review documents regarding conditions for the plat involving water and sewer requirements.

The private luxury resort formerly called The Flathead Lake Club is now called Territory 1889. It sits on 1,700 acres and features 359 residential lots and two private golf courses.

County Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary plat request for phase one in August of 2025, which includes 79 residential homes and 11 open space lots totaling 393 acres.

The development is backed by Discovery Land Company, which owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

The resort would be built in five phases, with each phase needing approval from county commissioners.

Lots cannot be sold until the final plat is approved.