Flathead County commissioners approve proposal for Flathead Lake Club Resort in Lakeside

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Commission voted Thursday morning to approve a preliminary plat request for the proposed Flathead Lake Club Resort.

The proposed resort would sit on 1,700 acres just south of Lakeside, and feature 359 residential lots and a golf course.

Commissioners made the decision after taking public comment, most of which was in opposition to the proposal.

The development is backed by Discovery Land Company, which owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

The Flathead County Planning Board recently voted in favor of recommending the approval of the preliminary plat request.

