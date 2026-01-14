COLUMBIA FALLS — A 34-year-old man, who has been arrested nearly 10 times in the last six months, is facing new felony charges in Flathead County after a weekend collision severely injured a teenager.

Alfred Chester Flamond has been charged with fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, criminal endangerment, and theft of a light vehicle.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE BELOW:

Flathead Co. man faces felony charges after collision critically injures teenager

Court documents state Flamond stole a vehicle Friday night and did not stop when Flathead authorities tried to pull him over.

The documents state Flamond headed east on Highway 2 near Columbia Falls and did not stop at a traffic light at the intersection with Highway 206.

Flamond's vehicle collided with another car driven by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen was severely injured and was flown to a hospital in Seattle.

Flamond also went to the hospital before being taken to the Flathead County jail. His bail has been set at $200,000.

A link to a fundraiser for the teenage victim, who is a student at Columbia Falls High School, can be found here.

Flamond has two pending felony cases for possession of dangerous drugs. Court documents state that in the last six months, he's been arrested nine times in Flathead County.