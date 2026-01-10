Flathead collision involving stolen vehicle sends one to the hospital

COLUMBIA FALLS — A collision near Columbia Falls Friday night involving a stolen vehicle ended in an arrest and an injury.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office took a stolen vehicle report around 8:45 p.m. for the area of Highway 2 and E. Reserve Road.

The stolen vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was later located by a Columbia Falls police officer driving east on Highway 2 near Nucleus Avenue, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department.

Two officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the Durango continued east on Highway 2. The CFPD reported the stolen vehicle reached speeds between 75-80 miles per hour.

At the intersection of Highways 2 and 206, the Durango collided with another vehicle turning west on to Highway 2.

The driver of the second vehicle was a juvenile female, according to CFPD. She was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell and then transferred to a hospital in Seattle.

CFPD reported the driver of the Durango was taken into custody at the scene.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The incident is being investigated by several agencies. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the collision while the Flathead County Sheriff's Office will handle the vehicle theft investigation. The Columbia Falls Police Department will investigate the eluding and crimes resulting from the collision.

The CFPD stated it's suspected the driver of the stolen vehicle was intoxicated/impaired.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Flathead County 911 center at 406-758-5585 and request to speak with Detective McConnell.