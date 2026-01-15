Flathead Co. man pleads not guilty to charges in Christmas Eve shooting

KALISPELL — A Flathead County man facing attempted murder charges for a shooting on Christmas Eve near Columbia Falls appeared in Flathead County District Court Thursday morning.

Mitchell Kleinman pleaded not guilty to one charge of felony attempted deliberate homicide and one charge of felony criminal endangerment.

The charges follow what was described as a road rage incident on Columbia Falls Stage Road on December 24.

Court documents stated Kleinman passed two cars, including a vehicle that was turning.

Afterwards, one of the drivers of the vehicles Kleinman passed pulled over to talk to him.

That driver said Kleinman started shooting at him, according to court documents.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been shot in the ear.

He was taken to the hospital while Kleinman was taken into custody.

Kleinman told authorities he believed the gunshot victim was going to shoot him.

He is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

A jury trial is set for August 17.