Man facing attempted murder charge for Christmas Eve shooting near Columbia Falls

KALISPELL — A Flathead County man is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting on Christmas Eve near Columbia Falls.

Mitchell Kleinman has been charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide and felony criminal endangerment.

The charges follow what's described as a road rage incident on Columbia Falls Stage Road on Wednesday, December 24.

MTN News

Court documents state Kleinman passed two cars, including a vehicle that was turning.

Afterwards, one of the drivers of the passed vehicles pulled over to talk to him.

That driver said Kleinman started shooting at him, according to court documents.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been shot in the ear.

He was taken to the hospital while Kleinman was taken into custody.

Kleinman told authorities he believed the gunshot victim was going to shoot him.

He is set to appear in court on January 15, 2026.