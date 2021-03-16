Flathead Co. residents encouraged to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

KALISPELL — Following Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announcement Tuesday that all Montanans 16 years and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 1st, Flathead health officials are encouraging residents to sign up for their vaccinations.

The Flathead City-County Health Department encourages all interested and eligible individuals to add their name to the COVID-19 vaccination list by using the online vaccine request form. The form can be found here and is accessible on a computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Once a form is submitted, an FCCHD staff member will contact you via phone call to schedule a vaccination appointment when a vaccine becomes available. Please note that schedulers are calling seven days a week, and may be calling from several different phone numbers.

To ensure individuals receive an appointment, FCCHD advise those individuals on the waiting-to-be-scheduled list to answer calls from unknown callers with (406) area codes as it may be staff calling to schedule a vaccination appointment. It may take several weeks to receive a scheduling call.

Submitting an online request form is the easiest method to be added to the list to receive the vaccine. However, if internet access is unavailable individuals may also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Line at 406-751-8119.

Flathead County is administering all three vaccines currently approved for emergency use—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. The recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available in very limited supply by appointment only.

“We will work hard to vaccinate eligible Montanans, but we ask the community for their continued patience,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “If you are interested in receiving a vaccine, please submit an online form and our staff will contact you as soon as vaccine is available.”

Information about vaccine distribution may change rapidly. For updated weekly information, please visit the Flathead City-County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website.

