Flathead community hosting panel discussion on Ukraine

KALISPELL - A community discussion is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Flathead High School Auditorium where local experts will speak on the ongoing war in Ukraine and how Flathead residents can help those in need.

The panel discussion will feature Eastern European historian Dr. Marty Manor Mullins, international security expert Mick Mulroy, humanitarian aid expert Chris Hyslop and medical supply program coordinator Steve Hoetz.

Event organizer Samuel Preta said the focus of the discussion is to help educate the community about conditions in Ukraine and empower Montana residents to help the Ukrainian people.

People who attend the event will be able to ask questions to panel members and donate directly to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

Preta said the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people are inspiring to Montanans, halfway across the world.

“This is a very generous community, it’s also a very knowledgeable community, there are a lot of people here who bring expertise in different areas, and so I knew there were a lot of resources out there and I wanted to bring them all together,” said Preta.

The panel discussion runs from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Those who cannot attend but would still like to donate to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts can do so here.