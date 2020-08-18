Flathead County allowing in-person voting this November

KALISPELL — According to Monica Eisenzimer at the Flathead County Elections Center, Flathead County will hold an in-person poll election on November 3.

The elections center is encouraging people to get registered and if they want to receive an absentee ballot that they request them sooner rather than later.

You can find the proper forms available on the election centers website as well as a link to the 'My Voter Page' so that residents can verify whether or not they are registered to vote and if they are absentee voters or not.