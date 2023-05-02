Flathead County Animal Shelter at full capacity for dogs

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Animal Shelter has reached full capacity for dogs .and staff believe one of the reasons could be the housing crisis.

The no-kill shelter — which currently has 42 dogs and no open kennels — is waiving the $100 adoption fee and is only charging the $45 lifetime county licensing fee. This is a limited deal, so staff says to act now to adopt a furever friend.

Flathead County Animal Shelter division manager Austin Hicks says the reason so many dogs are in the shelter right now may be the same reason they are not being adopted.

“A lot of our issues that we've been having deals with the housing crisis that we're in here in the Flathead County,” Hicks explained. “Right now, a lot of landlords are not allowing pets and people are having to renew their leases and they end up having to surrender their dogs to us."

All of the pets that are available for adoption from the shelter can be found at https://flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/animal. Viewing of adoptable dogs is by appointment only. People can call the Flathead County Animal Shelter at 406-752-1310 to schedule an appointment.