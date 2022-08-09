Flathead County Commission to hold public comment regarding sale of recreational marijuana

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Commission will hold a public comment session Wednesday morning to hear opinions regarding the option of opting out of the sale of adult use recreational marijuana in the county.

After hearing from the public, commissioners said they will open a public comment session to allow the public to express concerns regarding the current law meeting their expectations.

Flathead County voters approved the use and sale of recreational marijuana back in 2020.

The public comment session begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Historic Courthouse at 800 South Main Street in Kalispell.

