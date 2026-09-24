KALISPELL — Flathead County Commissioners have tabled a vote on phase one of a final plat agreement for a major Lakeside resort after a recommendation from the county planning office.

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Flathead County Commissioners table vote on private luxury resort in Lakeside

The County Planning Office recommended that county commissioners table the vote so they could have more time to review documents regarding conditions for the plat involving water and sewer requirements.

Commissioners unanimously approved tabling the vote to early October.

The private luxury resort formerly called The Flathead Lake Club is now called Territory 1889 and sits on 1,700 acres, features 359 residential lots and two private golf courses.

County Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary plat request for phase one in August of 2025, which includes 79 residential homes and 11 open space lots totaling 393 acres.

The majority of people speaking during public comment asked commissioners to deny or table the vote until ongoing lawsuits involving water quality rights for the resort are determined.

The development is backed by Discovery Land Company, which owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

The resort would be built in five phases, with each phase needing approval from county commissioners.

Lots cannot be sold until the final plat is approved.

