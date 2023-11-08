Flathead County commissioners to decide next step for Kalispell municipal election

KALISPELL — It was announced Tuesday that ballots for the November 7 Kalispell municipal election had been issued according to previous ward boundaries.

As a result, the ballots did not reflect the new boundaries approved in December 2021.

The Flathead County Elections Department and Flathead County Commissioners are now working with the state officials and county legal staff to figure out how to proceed with the election results.

The results will be brought to the Flathead County commissioners on November 21 to review and accept the election and certify the candidates.

It's unclear at this point if the commissioners will accept Tuesday's election results from Kalispell.

“It's a big deal because our commitment is every vote counts. I know that in our Elections Department, they are also committed to that. And so, we want to be doing everything we can to evaluate it and get this right,” said Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl.

At this point, it's not clear what will happen after November 21, as this is new territory for Flathead County.

We will follow this story as it progresses.