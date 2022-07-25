Flathead County Commissioners to hold public hearing on marijuana tax option

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Commission is asking for community input on whether the county should implement a local tax on the sale of recreational and medical marijuana.

A public hearing on the matter will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Flathead County Courthouse building at 800 South Main Street in Kalispell.

State taxes are currently set at 4% for medical marijuana and 20% for adult-use recreational sales.

Local-option tax rates on marijuana are set by the county in addition to state taxes and may not exceed 3%.

Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl said a proposed local tax could bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for the county.

He said commissioners will use Wednesday’s hearing to determine if the county will move forward with a vote.

“We don’t have that pinned down yet, if we’re going to try to get it on the November ballot then we would want to move on it relatively fast,” added Brodehl.

Commissioner Brodehl said potential tax revenue could be used for roadwork, law enforcement upgrades and more.

