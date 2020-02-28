Partially submerged stolen vehicle found in Kalispell

KALISPELL — UPDATE: 9:40 a.m. - Feb. 28, 2020

KALISPELL - We are learning more information about a vehicle that was found in the water early Friday morning in Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office Corporal Harrison told MTN News that they received a report there was a vehicle in the water by Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were sent out to the vehicle in the water on foot in dry suits to see if anyone was in vehicle and discovered that the vehicle was empty.

Law enforcement then made contact with owners of the vehicle who reported that their Ford pickup truck had been stolen. The owners are currently working on a report with the Kalispell Police Department.

Flathead County Search and Rescue covered the shoreline to ensure there were no victims in the water.

Corporal Harrison says there's no evidence to support there are victims in the water, but to be safe Two Bear Air was called in to search the area.

(first report: 8:45 a.m. - Feb. 28, 2020)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a partially submerged vehicle that is in the water near the Old Steel Bridge.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office dive teams, along with search and rescue teams, are actively working at the scene, which is just south of the bridge.

There is no indication at this time that anyone is inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area so that rescue personnel to access the scene.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.