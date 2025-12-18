Flathead County declares emergency after severe windstorms cause widespread damage

FLATHEAD COUNTY — The Flathead County Board of Commissioners has declared a state of emergency due to severe windstorms that ripped through the valley Wednesday, causing widespread damage and power outages.

Severe winds toppled trees across the Flathead Valley, blocking roads and bringing down power lines. One tree fell Wednesday morning in Depot Park in downtown Kalispell, landing in the street as witnessed from the MTN News office.

The Lakeside Community Christmas tree fell, according to the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, and is unlikely to be back up this season.

Highway 93 was closed after a semi-truck tipped over, blocking the southbound lanes. The Somers Fire Department rerouted traffic through Forest Hill Road.

In Bigfork, the Bigfork Cross, a local landmark, has fallen. Social media reports indicate the cross has withstood storms for over five decades.

By Flathead Lake, Wayfarers State Park saw whitecap waves crashing against the docks and shores.

Power outages hit northwest Montana hard with tens of thousands, including downtown Kalispell, without power through Wednesday afternoon.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that 911 should not be called about fallen trees unless it is a life-threatening emergency. Fallen trees or power lines are dangerous and should be avoided.