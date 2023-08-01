Flathead County declares emergency due to extreme fire risks

KALISPELL — An emergency has been declared for Flathead County effective immediately due to high fire risk.

Below is a press release from Flathead County Commissioners:

The Flathead County Commissioners approved enacting Resolution 2594 declaring an emergency exists in Flathead County effective August 1.

The resolution identifies the current risk of multiple fires burning in the county, weather predictions, and several mandatory and pre-evacuations that have been issued. The volatile conditions require fire emergency personnel to exercise extraordinary powers to protect lives and property. The resolution will activate applicable parts of the local emergency plan and authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance by providing budgetary authority to spend funds from Fund 2260, Emergency/Disaster.

“After fighting the fires from this weekend, Flathead County is looking good, but that could change at any minute,” warned Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. “The Niarada fire has crossed Highway 83 into Sanders County, and we’re watching the East Fork fire in Lincoln County. The North Lake Fire is estimated to have grown to 11-12 acres as of this morning with emergency crews still on the scene. Browns Meadows is still under evacuation orders,” Heino informed the County Commissioners.

The fire danger level for Flathead County has been raised to “EXTREME.”

As a reminder, all of Flathead County is currently under Stage One Wildfire Restrictions.

The public is encouraged to be prepared for evacuation if asked to leave by emergency responders.