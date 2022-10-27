Flathead County Elections Department tests ballot tabulators

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Elections Department has tested its ballot tabulators ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The test is part of the 2021 Montana Code Annotated, which states election administrators need to publicly test and certify their voting systems are working correctly.

When MTN News visited the election center on Thursday, over 10,000 absentee ballots had been received. Election officials will begin counting those on the evening of Election Day. Elections officials want the public to be as involved as possible.

"Because we believe in complete transparency for one. Also, it's required by law that everything be open to the public. We encourage the public to come participate to understand what we do, the processes we go through, to be sure that that everything's working like it should be we think it's really important for the public to join us and watch what we do,” said Flathead County Elections Clerk and Recorder Debbie Pierson.

People who still need to register to vote, you'll need to do so in person. Check out your county elections office for details.