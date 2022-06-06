Flathead County elections officials issue primary voting reminder

KALISPELL - Flathead County elections officials are reminding voters about changes to this year’s primary election which will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2022.

Flathead County Elections Manager Monica Eisenzimer says ballot drop-offs will only be accepted on Election Day at the Flathead County Elections Office and designated polling places.

Polling places will be available at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell as well as Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork, Martin City, Marion, and Lakeside.

Eisenzimer – who expects close to 20,000 ballots to be counted Tuesday night – is reminding residents to only fill out one ballot, either Republican or Democratic to vote.

“This is a nominating election so you’re voting either Democrat or Republican,” Eisenzimer explained. “During the general election all of the candidates will be on one ballot so you can make your choices cross parties then.”

Eisenzimer added that at this point it’s too late to mail-in ballots, so voters should plan on dropping off their ballots at designated drop-off sites to ensure their vote is counted.

Additional information about voting in Flathead County can be found at https://flathead.mt.gov/election/.