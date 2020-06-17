Flathead County Health Department reporting non-resident COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department is now reporting non-resident COVID-19 cases as tourists start flocking to the Flathead Valley.

The updated case dashboard includes a separate section tracking active non-resident COVID-19 cases along with active Flathead County resident cases.

Flathead County Health Officer Hillary Hanson said the new information gives Flathead residents full transparency regarding COVID-19 in the Flathead Valley.

In most cases, Hanson said non-residents with confirmed COVID-19 will quarantine in Flathead County before traveling back home.

She says Flathead residents should expect an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the county enters peak tourism season.

“People in our community are having more interactions which means more chances of being exposed to COVID-19, so we do expect those numbers to continue to rise and we want to make sure that people are taking the appropriate precautions and informed in their decision making,” said Hanson.

Hanson says the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in crowded public places, and staying home if you’re feeling sick.