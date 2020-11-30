Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead County Interim Public Health Officer to resign

items.[0].videoTitle
Tamalee Robinson
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-30 20:40:19-05

KALISPELL — Flathead County Interim Public Health Officer Tamalee Robinson has confirmed to KPAX that she will resign from her position when her contract expires at the end of December.

Robinson has also resigned from her position on the Flathead County Health Board which she temporarily vacated to serve as public health officer.

Robinson said she faced challenges passing public health orders as the Flathead County Health Board twice voted against the health department's recommendation to limit indoor event size to under 500 people.

She says the health department is in the process of finding a permanent public health officer with plans to make a formal announcement in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MTN Brewery Pass