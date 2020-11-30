Flathead County Interim Public Health Officer to resign

KALISPELL — Flathead County Interim Public Health Officer Tamalee Robinson has confirmed to KPAX that she will resign from her position when her contract expires at the end of December.

Robinson has also resigned from her position on the Flathead County Health Board which she temporarily vacated to serve as public health officer.

Robinson said she faced challenges passing public health orders as the Flathead County Health Board twice voted against the health department's recommendation to limit indoor event size to under 500 people.

She says the health department is in the process of finding a permanent public health officer with plans to make a formal announcement in the near future.

