Flathead County issues primary election reminders for absentee voters

The Flathead County Election Office is reminding voters to carefully follow absentee ballot instructions after officials reported an unusually high number of rejected ballots during early ballot preparation for Montana's June 2 primary election.

Election officials said voters may only return one party ballot. Under Montana law, ballots must be rejected if voters submit multiple party ballots in the same election packet.

Early ballot preparation began Thursday across many Montana counties. The process includes removing ballots from secrecy envelopes, flattening them and securing them until early vote counting begins June 1.

In Flathead County, election officials began ballot preparation at 8 a.m. Thursday and had processed about 3,000 ballots by midday.

Officials said more than 50 ballots had already been rejected because voters submitted multiple party ballots.

Officials described the rejection rate as the highest they have seen in recent years.

The Election Office urged voters to carefully review the instructions included with absentee ballot packets before voting.

Officials reminded voters that only one party ballot may be submitted in each secrecy envelope.

Voters also must sign the affirmation envelope and include their birth year on the envelope for the ballot to be counted.

Election officials advised voters not to rely on the mail if they have not already returned their absentee ballot.

Officials said the only guaranteed way to ensure a ballot is counted is to deliver it in person to the Election Office by 8 p.m. June 2.

The Flathead County Election Office, located at 290 N. Main St. in Kalispell, will offer a ballot drop box Saturday, May 30.

Drive-through drop boxes also will be available at the Trade Center and the Election Office on Election Day.

Absentee ballots also may be dropped off at polling locations throughout the county.

Voters who make mistakes on their ballots may request a replacement ballot at the Election Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The office also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.