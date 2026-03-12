Flathead County Schools explain their decision to cancel classes Thursday amid windstorm concerns

KALISPELL — Flathead County Schools canceled classes Thursday ahead of windstorms and concerns over hazardous conditions.

Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Marcia Stolfus tells MTN News they made the decision due to strong winds, potential power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

Stolfu said the school district worked with Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino and the county emergency management team to determine the best plan of action to keep students safe.

Stolfus said certain rural areas of the county don't have bussing, and only one county school is equipped with a generator.

Officials are still monitoring conditions and will decide if school will resume Friday.

