KALISPELL — This June, Flathead County voters will decide the county’s next sheriff.

It's a two-horse race in Flathead County, with incumbent Brian Heino running against challenger Evie Cahalen.

MTN's Sean Wells sat down with Heino for the second of the station's sheriff candidate profiles.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is a fourth-generation Montanan and has served as sheriff since 2019.

Heino has worked in a variety of positions at the sheriff's office over the past 23 years.

WATCH THE STORY BELOW:

Flathead County sheriff candidate profile: Brian Heino

"So, I ran the search and rescue divisions and the sheriff's posse at the same time, and then I was also the team leader on the SWAT team at the same time, so those dynamics kind of taught me a lot, but each leadership role kind of taught me something a little bit different," Heino said.

When asked about the county’s growth, Heino said he will continue to prioritize partnerships with state, federal and local resources while also looking for ways to grow his agency.

"But it's the partnerships where we get that accomplished right now," Heino said. "I think we all are growing, I think we are seeing that in multiple agencies, and I think we will get that accomplished. It just takes time. Government is a little slower, but we have to work with our county commissioners on the funding abilities to do that, and as we add positions, you know, we will continue to add those people in those response areas."

Heino said the sheriff's office is constantly adapting to help keep dangerous drugs out of the community.

"If we were talking eight years ago, we would all be talking about methamphetamine, and now we're talking about fentanyl, and we’re constantly changing. I think it's important to realize, you know, that is the thing about law enforcement," Heino said. "We're changing daily from technology to everything else, so that's why it’s important to have someone that's had the experience, the information, and has been in the game for all these periods because it's constantly evolving and we're constantly changing."

Heino said he has the experience and community trust to continue leading Flathead County as sheriff.

"Being a Western sheriff is much different than being an Eastern sheriff. You have a lot of functions. You’re limited on things, and you have a larger area to cover. So I have that experience, and again I think it’s back to, I serve my community, and it's the people I grew up with and are fortunate to be friends with," Heino said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Flathead County sheriff candidate profile: Brian Heino Full Interview

MTN News previously aired our profile on sheriff candidate Evie Cahalen.