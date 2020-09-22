Flathead County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

KALISPELL — Authorities in northwest Montana are looking for the public's help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the Glacier County Sheriff's Office and the US Forest Service are looking for 52-year-old Byron Reese Crow.

Byron's vehicle was located on Sept. 20 in the parking lot at the summit of Marias Pass.

He is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Byron is possibly wearing a kilt and is believed to be in the ares of the Great Bear Wilderness, possibly in the area of the Marias Pass trailhead.

Anyone with information about Byron's whereabouts is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 758-5610.

