Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

items.[0].videoTitle
Byron Reese Crow
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 20:27:28-04

KALISPELL — Authorities in northwest Montana are looking for the public's help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the Glacier County Sheriff's Office and the US Forest Service are looking for 52-year-old Byron Reese Crow.

Byron's vehicle was located on Sept. 20 in the parking lot at the summit of Marias Pass.

Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 3.49.41 PM.png

He is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Byron is possibly wearing a kilt and is believed to be in the ares of the Great Bear Wilderness, possibly in the area of the Marias Pass trailhead.

Anyone with information about Byron's whereabouts is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 758-5610.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.