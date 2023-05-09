Flathead County Sheriff's Office seeking info on missing 52-year-old woman

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in finding a 52-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Nikki Ann Moore — also known as Nikki Hale, Nikki Beason and Niki Guaca — was last seen in November of 2021 in the Hungry Horse area.

She last contacted her family in November 2022 and is known to move around a lot.

Nikki — who suffers from PTSD — is possibly driving a red 1998 Chevy Blazer.

Anyone with information about Nikki is asked to contact the Flathead Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.