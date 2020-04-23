Flathead County SWAT responds to man barricaded in storage building

KALISPELL — On Wednesday at approximately 3:15 p.m. the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence on Fourth Avenue West in Kalispell. According to a news release, the incident evolved into a male barricaded in a storage building on the property.

The scene was being secured by the Kalispell Police Department SRT team in partnership with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

At around 6:50 p.m. a 56-year-old male Kalispell resident was taken into custody without incident. A distraction device was deployed during the investigation. The man was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

No charges are anticipated at this time.