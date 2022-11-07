Flathead County voter information for Tuesday, Nov. 8

KALISPELL - Flathead County, voters returning their ballots in person for the midterm election can do so at 13 different locations on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Ballot drop-off sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations across the Flathead.

Additionally, registered voters who do not have an absentee ballot can vote in person at their local precinct polling location.

Late voter registration is open until 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Flathead County Election Department in downtown Kalispell at 290 B North Main Street.

Flathead County voting locations:

Flathead County Fairgrounds - Trade Center 265 N Meridian, Kalispell

Lakeside QRU/Ambulance - 201 Bills Road, Lakeside

Bad Rock Fire Hall - 23 Columbia Pines Court, Columbia Falls

Smith Valley Fire Hall - 3496 US Highway 2 W, Kalispell

Whitefish Community Center - 121 Second Street E, Whitefish

Columbia Falls High School - 610 13th Street W, Columbia Falls

Martin City Fire - Lietz Hall 320 Central Avenue, Martin City

Marion Fire and Auxiliary - 180 Gopher Lane, Marion

38 Bigfork Library Bldg (formerly Bethany Lutheran Church ARK Bldg) - 8559 Montana 35, Bigfork

42 Swan River School - 1205 Swan Highway, Bigfork

First Baptist Church-WF - 6232 US Highway 93 S, Whitefish

Whitefish City Armory - 305 Armory Road, Whitefish

More voter information can be found online here.


