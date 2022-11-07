Flathead County voter information for Tuesday, Nov. 8

KALISPELL - Flathead County, voters returning their ballots in person for the midterm election can do so at 13 different locations on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Ballot drop-off sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at several locations across the Flathead.
Additionally, registered voters who do not have an absentee ballot can vote in person at their local precinct polling location.
Late voter registration is open until 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Flathead County Election Department in downtown Kalispell at 290 B North Main Street.
Flathead County voting locations:
- Flathead County Fairgrounds - Trade Center 265 N Meridian, Kalispell
- Lakeside QRU/Ambulance - 201 Bills Road, Lakeside
- Bad Rock Fire Hall - 23 Columbia Pines Court, Columbia Falls
- Smith Valley Fire Hall - 3496 US Highway 2 W, Kalispell
- Whitefish Community Center - 121 Second Street E, Whitefish
- Columbia Falls High School - 610 13th Street W, Columbia Falls
- Martin City Fire - Lietz Hall 320 Central Avenue, Martin City
- Marion Fire and Auxiliary - 180 Gopher Lane, Marion
- 38 Bigfork Library Bldg (formerly Bethany Lutheran Church ARK Bldg) - 8559 Montana 35, Bigfork
- 42 Swan River School - 1205 Swan Highway, Bigfork
- First Baptist Church-WF - 6232 US Highway 93 S, Whitefish
- Whitefish City Armory - 305 Armory Road, Whitefish
More voter information can be found online here.