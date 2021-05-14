Flathead Electric Co-Op gifting members with energy saver kits

Flathead Electric Co-Op is gifting members with Energy Saver Kits to promote saving members up to one hundred dollars on their electric bill.

The kits contain LED light bulbs, an energy efficient power strip, and high-efficiency shower heads.

The co-op is obligated by the Bonneville Power Administration to use grant programs to promote energy efficiency, and if they do not use the grants, the money will be diverted to other areas in the Northwest.

The kits are available on a first-come first-serve bias, and it also offers members an opportunity to stock up on the bulbs as there is a shortage worldwide that has yet to be seen in our area.

But FEC says they are happy to be able to provide these kits to members before that shortage happens.

“Because of the predicted shortage in LEDs, we're just thrilled that we were able to get these kids in production for our members, so we want people to order,” said Wendy Ostrom Price, FEC's Public Information Officer.

Several members have already signed up to receive their kits, but you can still get yours if you are member here.

