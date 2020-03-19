Flathead Electric Co-op is offering a scholarship for social distancing

Flathead Electric holds a scholarship drawing each year for high school seniors who attend the Co-op’s Annual Meeting.

The meeting was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Co-op still wants to give local students a chance to win those scholarship dollars.

While local high school students are stuck at home, taking online classes, and practicing their social distancing, they now have a chance to put their name in the hat for the Co-op’s random scholarship drawing scheduled for March 30th.

Four $500 scholarships will be awarded.

To be eligible for the scholarships, the student must be a graduating high school senior in Flathead Electric’s service territory whose parent or guardian is a member of FEC, and they must be attending an accredited college or trade school in the state of Montana next year.

To enter, students must complete an online application.

As part of the application, entrants will be asked to answer a few questions about hydropower, the type of power that Flathead Electric Cooperative is very fortunate to be served by.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit the Co-op's website here.