Flathead Electric Cooperative asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list

KALISPELL — Trustees with the Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) recently retired $3 million in capital credits allocated to members in 2008 and 2009.

The credits were largely returned to members as credits on the November 20 - December 15, 2023, electric bills.

Crediting bills saves Cooperative members significant printing and postage costs and the extra step of depositing a check.

FEC notes in a news release that inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks.

If inactive members haven’t updated their mailing address, FEC notes their capital checks are sometimes undeliverable and go unclaimed.

The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available at flatheadelectric.com/capital.

People who know a former member who is on this list are asked to contact FEC at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in returning capital credits to all members, whether active or inactive.

Visit What Are Capital Credits - Flathead Electric Cooperative for additional information.