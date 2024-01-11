Flathead Electric Cooperative reporting weather-related power outages

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting on Thursday afternoon that extreme weather conditions have triggered several power outages.

FEC notes in a social media post that while crews are responding to the outages, "low visibility and high winds make line work and access extremely difficult."

The latest FEC power outage information can be found at https://www.flatheadelectric.com/outage-updates/.

FEC offers the following tips to be prepared in the event of prolonged power outages during life-threateningly cold temperatures:



Make sure you have an alternate heat source, and keep it prepared, i.e., source and properly store kerosene for your heater; candles; and wood, gas, or pellets for stoves.

If it is not possible for you to have an alternate heat source, make a plan to go to an alternate location, such as the home of a friend or family member with an alternate heat source.

Stock up on water for your family and your animals! Whether you buy it bottled or do it yourself, keep in mind that electric water pumps don’t work when the power is out. Store your water supply where it won’t freeze.



Lay in ready-to-eat food supplies, and remember infant formula and food for your animals.



Charge up your devices, and put your flashlights, batteries, power banks, lanterns, and radios in an easy-to-access location.



Top off your gas tank. Most gas stations rely on electricity to operate their pumps, and you might need to use your vehicle as a charging or warming station in an emergency.



Prepare your home for cold temperatures. Seal drafts, insulate pipes, and install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups on every level of your home.

In the event of a power outage, keep informed by staying in touch with FEC: