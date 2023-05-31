Flathead Electric Cooperative to introduce automatic power outage text messaging

KALISPELL — Text messaging for power outages affecting Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members will so be available.

FEC notes that members have increasingly asked to receive automatic text messages when the power goes out and as a result, members with a current cell phone number on file will soon receive a text message opting them in to automatic outage text messages.

The message will come from the Co-op's dedicated outage phone number, (406) 751-4449. FEC notes this number will only be used to text members when an outage occurs on a meter or account associated with their cell phone number.

“It makes sense to reach out directly to members by text message when they’re impacted by power outages, which are inevitable when living in a heavily treed area like ours,” said FEC spokeswoman Katie Pfennigs. “Text messages are the best way to stay updated – people aren’t hanging out on their laptops during a power outage, they’re on their phones. Automatic text messaging makes it easy to keep up with what’s going on, so update your cell phone number now!”

FEC staff are urging members to confirm their cell phone numbers as soon as possible. Members can call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or can self-confirm via their online account or app. Detailed instructions on confirming, deleting, and updating cell phone numbers are available at flatheadelectric.com/textME.

FEC is providing additional information about the new service:



You will receive automatic outage information updates via text as they’re available. Members won’t have to visit the Co-op's website or sign up for info when there’s an outage.

All cell phone numbers that are on file with the Co-op in association with an account or meter will be opted in to outage text messages.

Members will want to confirm that their cell number is correct ASAP, because they might not be able to sign up for automatic outage text messaging in the middle of an outage, depending on what time of day it happens and how many members are impacted. Make sure contact information is up-to-date now!

If members decide later that they want to opt out of automatic outage text messaging, they can do so by replying QUIT to any message at any time.

Learn more about FEC's automatic outage text messaging by visiting flatheadelectric.com/textME.