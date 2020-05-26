Flathead Electric Cooperative to sponsor blood drive

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is sponsoring an upcoming blood drive in Kalispell.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at the American Red Cross headquarters at 126 North Meridian Road. Refreshments will be provided.

People can sign up here to take part in the blood drive here or can contact FEC Public Relations Officer Wendy Ostrom-Price – who will make an appointment for you -- at (406) 751-1820.

The Coop says in a news release “that with your help, they can meet their goal of 45 life-saving pints, which is very important at this time due to the critical shortage of blood for those in need.”

