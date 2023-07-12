Watch Now
Flathead Electric Cooperative warning of recent scam

Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 12, 2023
KALISPELL - Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is warning its members about a scam that has recently been making the rounds.

FEC reports scammers claiming to be Co-op employees are contacting members and attempting to obtain their private information.

Most recent scam attempts include the following scenarios:

  • Threat of disconnect due to an outstanding balance for a meter exchange/upgrade
  • Threat of legal action if an outstanding account balance is not paid the same day
  • Prompts to call a 1-800 number at which the person answering claims to be from Flathead Electric Co-op

A news release states that it is not FEC policy "to threaten members with immediate disconnect if there is a balance on their account."

FEC follows a comprehensive series of procedures with regard to delinquent accounts to find an equitable solution for all concerned.

Members are advised not to release personal or financial information, or pay using gift cards.

Unwanted calls or scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

