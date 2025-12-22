Flathead Electric crews make progress to restore power in NW Montana

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative crews are staying busy in northwest Montana helping restore power after thousands of customers lost electricity during last Wednesday’s windstorm.

Flathead Electric Cooperative Spokeswoman Courtney Stone tells MTN News that as of Monday afternoon around 30 separate Flathead Electric outages remain compared to more than 160 separate outages during the height of the storm.

She said 28 Flathead Electric lineman are working on 24-hour rotating shifts to restore power with the majority of crews working to restore power in the Libby area.

Stone said an unprecedented number of downed trees impacted the Libby area due to saturated grounds.

She said crews have been working a vast landscape to restore power covering 3,000 square miles in their coverage area.